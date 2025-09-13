Censor Board clears actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' with U/A certificate

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared dance choreographer-turned-director Satish's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Kiss', featuring actor Kavin in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

The film's producer Raahul of Romeo Pictures took to his X timeline to make the announcement. "Leaving a U/A mark for y’all. #Kiss certified U/A. See you in theatres on Sep 19," he wrote.

It may be recalled that the film was originally supposed to release in March this year. However, the film's release was then pushed to July, without a date being specified for its release. The makers finally announced that the film would hit screens on September 19 this year.

Kiss has triggered great interest as it is being directed by well known dance choreographer Satish and features as female lead Preeti Asrani, the actress who played the lead in director Manthira Moorthy’s critically acclaimed film, Ayothya.

The film has music by independent musician Jen Martin.

It may be recalled that producer Raahul had, in January this year, officially announced that the film had been wrapped up. The producer had then said, “Cut… the cake because it’s a wrap for #Kavin’s next & #RomeoPictures4. Releasing in theatres this March! What a fun ride it has been working with the super talented @kavin_m_0431 @dancersatz & @dop_harish. Waiting for everyone to see the magic you both have created. Special thanks to dear @jenmartinmusic @peterheinofflsir, Thank you for giving us extraordinary stunts. Thank you Art director #MohanMahendiran sir for your constant support. @preethiasrani_ @editorrcpranav @teamaimpr @thetabsofficial.”

The film has stunts by Peter Hein and cinematography by Harish. Mohan Mahendiran has taken care of the art direction department and Pranav is in charge of editing.

A teaser released earlier by the unit showed Kavin playing a guy who is extremely violent in the film, with an aversion for romance and love. His aversion is so much that he even shuts a shop in order to protest Valentine's Day. The teaser ends with Preeti Asrani taking a romantic interest in Kavin and asking him to tell her about his first kiss...

For Kavin, a lot will be riding on this film as his previous film, director Sivabalan Muthukumar’s ‘Bloody Beggar’, did not fare all that well at the box office. ‘Bloody Beggar’ was produced by Kavin’s close friend director Nelson Dilipkumar under his production company Filament Pictures.