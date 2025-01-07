Celebrating Irrfan Khan: A tribute on his birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Irrfan Khan, one of India's most beloved and versatile actors, would have turned 58 today.

Known for his nuanced performances and ability to transcend borders, Irrfan's career spanned both Bollywood and Hollywood, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of work.

He passed away in 2020, but his films continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. In honour of his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of his best performances that have made him a legend in the film industry.

1. Paan Singh Tomar (2012) Irrfan Khan's portrayal of the real-life athlete-turned-dacoit, Paan Singh Tomar, is considered one of his most iconic performances. The film, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Khan's ability to embody the complexity of his character -- from a decorated athlete to a man forced into a life of crime -- was truly mesmerizing. His transformation in this role remains one of his most remarkable achievements.

2. The Lunchbox (2013) This heartwarming romance, directed by Ritesh Batra, saw Irrfan in a subdued, yet deeply poignant role as Saajan Fernandes, a lonely office worker who forms an unlikely connection with a woman through a mistakenly delivered lunchbox. 'The Lunchbox' garnered international acclaim, and Irrfan's delicate performance made it a cult favourite.

3. Life of Pi (2012) Irrfan Khan made his mark in Hollywood with his role as the adult Pi Patel in Ang Lee's 'Life of Pi'. The film, based on Yann Martel's bestselling novel, went on to win multiple Academy Awards. Khan's performance as the narrator of Pi's extraordinary journey across the ocean was captivating, balancing the emotional depth of the character with a sense of mystery and wisdom.

4. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) Though his role in 'Slumdog Millionaire' was relatively brief, Irrfan Khan made a lasting impact. As the police inspector, he plays a crucial role in the journey of Jamal (played by Dev Patel). His performance added weight to the narrative, and his screen presence was magnetic, making him an integral part of this Oscar-winning film. Slumdog Millionaire marked a turning point for Irrfan, as it helped him gain recognition internationally.

5. Maqbool (2003) In 'Maqbool', a modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, Irrfan Khan plays the title role of Maqbool, a loyal henchman who becomes consumed by power and ambition. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film explored complex themes of betrayal, guilt, and moral conflict, and Irrfan's performance was both intense and layered. His portrayal of a man torn between loyalty and personal gain made Maqbool a standout film in his career.

6. Hindi Medium (2017) In this comedy-drama, Irrfan Khan played the role of Raj Batra, a man who is willing to go to any lengths to ensure his daughter gets the best education. Hindi Medium addressed the social divides in the education system, and Khan's natural comedic timing combined with his emotional depth made the film both entertaining and socially relevant.

7. Talvar (2015) In Talvar, based on the real-life Noida double murder case, Irrfan Khan played a CBI officer caught in the middle of a controversial investigation. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was a gripping courtroom drama, and Irrfan portrayed a calm yet determined investigator. His performance was praised for its subtlety, as he conveyed a range of emotions without overstating anything.

8. Qissa (2014) In Qissa, Irrfan Khan played Umber Singh, a man who, after the partition of India, raised his daughter as a son, reflecting his struggles with identity and gender. This film dealt with themes of personal and cultural identity, and Irrfan's powerful performance made it a standout. Irrfan Khan also gave some of the most memorable performances of his career through the movies including 'Jazbaa', 'Piku', 'Angrezi Medium': his last film, where he portrayed a father on a mission to fulfil his daughter's dreams. Irrfan Khan's contribution to cinema is unparalleled. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, he consistently demonstrated an incredible range and depth as an actor. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers alike.