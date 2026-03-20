CBFC stalls India release of Oscar-nominated film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'

The film’s Indian distributor said the project was submitted for certification in February with plans for a mid-March release ahead of the Academy Awards, but it has not been cleared for screening.

According to the distributor, Manoj Nandwana, concerns were raised that releasing the film could affect India’s relationship with Israel. He added that despite the film being released in several countries that maintain ties with Israel, it continues to face censorship in India.

The CBFC has not issued an official response on the matter.