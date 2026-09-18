Carnatic singer M S Subbulakshmi's biopic to hit screens post August 2027, says producer Allu Aravind

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of the film's launch event, which was held at the Music Academy, Allu Aravind said, "Fans can expect the film to hit screens anytime post August 2027."

Titled 'MS - A Legacy on Screen', the film, which has triggered huge expectations and excitement among fans of the iconic singer, is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika Mandanna is to play the lead role in the film, which is to have music by one of the country's top music directors, Anirudh.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is to direct the eagerly awaited 'MS - A Legacy on Screen', the biopic of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi, has already made it clear that they would want to capture the human side of the iconic singer's life in the film.

Speaking at the film's launch event, director Gowtam Tinnanuri disclosed that his entire team had been researching on the great singer for the last one year.