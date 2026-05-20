'Cannes is an emotional moment for the team,' says Thaazh Thiravaa director Bharani Sekaran

The film has been in the making for quite some time. “When we started off with the first schedule, the movie was hit by the covid pandemic. Then we resumed shooting, and reworked on the script. After completing the shoot in multiple schedules, we are aiming for an August release. We have quite a few portions high on VFX and CG. The work is taking place in full swing,” Bharani stated.

Thaazh Thiravaa has Aadhav Kannadasan and Vani Bhojan in lead roles. Osho Venkat has composed the music.