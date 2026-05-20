'Cannes is an emotional moment for the team,' says Thaazh Thiravaa director Bharani Sekaran

CHENNAI: Thaazh Thiravaa’s first look and teaser was unveiled in Cannes and was applauded by the audience. “It is certainly an emotional moment for us,” director Bharani Sekaran told DT Next. The festival was attended by the producers of the film, Barman Pictures. “Thaazh Thiravaa is a pure commercial horror film. It is encouraging to see the audience from such a festival which is known for offbeat content-oriented film screenings to cheer for a commercial potboiler. When the content is strong, any genre would strike a chord with the audience,” he added.
The film has been in the making for quite some time. “When we started off with the first schedule, the movie was hit by the covid pandemic. Then we resumed shooting, and reworked on the script. After completing the shoot in multiple schedules, we are aiming for an August release. We have quite a few portions high on VFX and CG. The work is taking place in full swing,” Bharani stated.
Thaazh Thiravaa has Aadhav Kannadasan and Vani Bhojan in lead roles. Osho Venkat has composed the music.