Cannes 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio presents Robert De Niro with honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Robert De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025 on Tuesday evening (Midnight in India). Actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, as per Deadline.

The jury members were also seen giving a standing ovation to the actor as he received an award.

De Niro has earned two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone (in flashback scenes) in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and the other for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's boxing biopic drama Raging Bull (1980). He was also Oscar-nominated for Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

DiCaprio and De Niro first starred together in the 1993 film 'This Boy's Life', and reunited for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which screened in official selection at Cannes in 2023.

At the time of the announcement of becoming a recipient of the Cannes Lifetime Achievement Award, De Niro said in a statement, "I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes...Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends.

It's like coming home," as per Variety. "There are faces that stand in for the seventh Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia. With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend," the festival said when announcing the honour, according to Variety.