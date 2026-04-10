Cameron Diaz: Everybody wants to be famous, but there is a cost to it

The 53-year-old actress has enjoyed lots of highs and lows in her career. Diaz contemplated her own experience of fame while discussing her new comedy movie, Outcome, which also stars Keanu Reeves.

The actress told people.com: "It's a journey. I think it's different for everybody. It's been 30-some odd years. You kinda sit in, just like an old saddle, you know? It's like you've galloped in it, you've trotted in it, you've walked in it, and you kind of settle into it and find your rhythm.”