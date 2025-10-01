"Camera is calling": Mammootty resumes shoot after short break, set to join Mohanlal starrer schedule in Hyderabad

THITUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam superstar Mammootty is back on the sets, resuming his work after a brief break.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of himself, posing by the side of his car as he appeared healthy and rejuvenated in an orange shirt, white trousers and black shoes.

"Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren't enough to thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling," Mammootty wrote in the caption.

Fans were elated as soon as they received an update. Many took to the comment section and expressed their excitement and anticipation for his next project.

Mammootty has already arrived in Hyderabad for the shooting of his next, where he met filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Producer Anto Joseph took to his Instagram handle and penned a note, further adding details about the superstar's next schedule.

"Dear Mammookka is coming...To continue acting in the movie directed by Mahesh Narayanan from October 1st. It was just a short break. I think it was all this time. The break that came unexpectedly was survived by the power of the prayers and presence of people all over the world. Mammookka will join the Hyderabad schedule. Heartfelt thanks and love to those who came in prayers, and those who helped when I was troubled," he wrote.

This came after reports suggested that Mammootty was struggling with certain health issues.

Mammootty and Mohanlal will come together for the much-awaited film, marking a reunion after a long time. South Indian actor Nayanthara is also a part of the project.

Earlier this year, the official social media handle of Anto Joseph Film Company confirmed the news, showing Nayanthara's arrival on set.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is currently in production. Details surrounding its plot or release date are yet to be unveiled.