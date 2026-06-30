Businessman Chemmanur apologises to actress Honey Rose, seeks withdrawal of case

"But I have come to realise that my statements about Ms Honey Rose have caused significant distress to her and her family. I deeply apologise for the harm I have caused. I take full responsibility for my words and their impact", he said.

Chemmanur said he had never intended to hurt anyone and expressed hope that his "sincere apology" would lead to the case being withdrawn.

He added that he wanted the matter to be considered resolved and was committed to moving forward positively.

Rose has not yet responded to the apology.