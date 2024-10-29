Bullet poster features Raghava Lawrence as cop

CHENNAI: Helmed by Innasi Pandiyan of Diary fame, the makers of Bullet unveiled the first look of Raghava Lawrence on Tuesday. The film also stars his brother, Elviin, who is making his debut as an actor.

Marking Lawrence’s birthday, the poster featured the actor-choreographer-filmmaker as a cop, with a glaring black horse in the background. A glimpse video was also released. Bullet went on floors last year and is produced by S Kathiresan, under the banner Five Star Creations LLP.

Sam CS is composing the music. Aravinnd Singh is handling the camera, while Vadivel Vimalraj is taking care of the cuts.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, filmmaker Innasi Pandiyan said, “Initially, we had master playing a cameo. Now, he is playing one of the leads in the film. We will be shooting the project in Chennai, Tenkasi and Hyderabad in a single stretch.”

Details regarding the release date of the film are kept under wraps.