BTS' V reveals hearing loss as Jungkook opens up about shin injury during Arirang Tour

He is now taking medical steps to manage the condition, including routinely visiting the hospital and taking regular medication.

Jungkook also spoke candidly about an injury that is affecting his ability to perform on stage. The BTS member said he is on the verge of a stress fracture in his shin and is experiencing severe inflammation in the area, along with potential micro-damage to the bone.

The injury has had a significant impact on his performances, particularly restricting his movement and ability to jump on stage. Jungkook said he intends to hold back during breaks and run only when absolutely necessary as he works to complete the tour safely.