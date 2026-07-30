BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, says music should be heard "rather than being divided"

The announcement was made on Wednesday through a statement shared by all seven members of the group - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- on their respective Instagram handles.

"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank ARMY and everyone who has always stood by us," the statement read, as quoted by Variety.

The K-pop boy band's announcement came just over a month after the Recording Academy announced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.