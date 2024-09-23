Bromance of Karthi-Arvind Swami takes center stage in Meiyazhagan trailer

CHENNAI: With just a couple of days left for the release of Karthi's Meiyazhagan, the team unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday. Helmed by C Premkumar, the film is set to hit the screens on September 27.

Sharing the trailer on the X platform, makers wrote, "Experience a life of innocence, joy, and many emotions. Step into the world of #Meiyazhagan (sic)".

The 164-second trailer gives a sneak peek into the bromance of lead actors, Karthi and Arvind Swami, playing as cousins. It also hints that the premise revolves around a single night, when Arvind Swami's character returns to his native town after many years.

Bankrolled by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner 2D Entertainment, the film has Sri Divya in a pivotal role.

Mahendiran Jayaraju is the cinematographer, and R Govindaraj is the editor. 96 fame Govind Vasantha has composed music for Meiyazhagan.

Meanwhile, Karthi also has Sardar 2 and Vaa Vaathiyaar in the pipeline.