Bring your favourite film characters to life this Halloween

CHENNAI: With Halloween falling on a weekend, the excitement to dress up is hard to miss. DT Next puts together a few film-inspired looks that are easy to recreate and perfect for Halloween parties.
For Nikki’s look, go for a red-and-black animal-print mesh top, leather shorts and black knee-high boots. Add some fake blood to your forehead and let it run down one side of your face. The look is easy to put together and works well for a horror-themed Halloween party.
A Black Swan or White Swan costume is a good option if you are short on time. Wear a black or white outfit with a tutu and ballet flats. Dramatic eye makeup will help you recreate the look without too much effort.
A dark V-neck T-shirt, brown cargo pants and a utility jacket are all you need to get started. Braid your hair to one side and carry a toy bow and arrow to look like Katniss. Finish the outfit with a pair of combat boots.
Bring back Michael Jackson’s famous Thriller look with a red leather jacket and matching trousers. Mess up your hair and add zombie makeup to recreate the music video’s spooky style. It is a fun option for anyone who wants a costume that people will recognise instantly.
A distressed teal shirt, a yellow or orange vest and dark trousers will help recreate Captain Clark’s look. Add a colourful sash and a wide belt to get the pirate-inspired styling right. A little fake blood will give the outfit its eerie touch.
A red, orange or yellow flight suit is a good starting point for Ryland Grace’s look. Add a few mission patches, aviator glasses and a watch to make it look like a space suit. Finish with white sneakers for a simple costume that does not need too many accessories.
For Pina, wear a black button-down shirt with a suede jacket, statement rings and boots. A bright blonde bob wig will help complete her look, while Hawk’s outfit can be kept simple with a dark sweater, jeans and boots. It is an easy option for couples who want to dress up together without buying an elaborate costume.