Bring your favourite film characters to life this Halloween

Nikki in Obsession

For Nikki’s look, go for a red-and-black animal-print mesh top, leather shorts and black knee-high boots. Add some fake blood to your forehead and let it run down one side of your face. The look is easy to put together and works well for a horror-themed Halloween party.

Black Swan

A Black Swan or White Swan costume is a good option if you are short on time. Wear a black or white outfit with a tutu and ballet flats. Dramatic eye makeup will help you recreate the look without too much effort.