'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan recreates iconic 'Vanderpump Rules' Back Alley

WASHINGTON: Actor Nicola Coughlan, best known for her role as Penelope Featherington on 'Bridgerton', has delighted fans by recreating a memorable moment from Vanderpump Rules at the restaurant SUR, which was featured in the reality TV show 'Vanderpump Rules'. The actor, who has previously admitted to being a 'Vanderpump Rules' superfan, shared a hilarious set of photos on Instagram, offering her take on one of the show's most infamous back-alley confrontations.

In the series of pictures posted on her Instagram stories, Coughlan can be seen striking a dramatic pose, much like the confrontational moments that have become synonymous with the 'Vanderpump Rules' franchise.

Dressed in a chic black dress and a green coat, Coughlan's hands are raised as if in the middle of an emotional exchange, with her friend Rebecca Lowman appearing to chastise her in a scene that mirrors the fiery arguments that fans of the show have come to love.

Although Coughlan shared the playful images just recently, the visit to SUR actually took place earlier this year, when she dined at the restaurant owned by Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump, as per E! News.

At the time, the restaurant took to social media to express their appreciation, with a post reading, "We are all big fans of your work, Nicola. The SUR Family thanks you for dining with us. Nicola is a Queen." Coughlan has long been vocal about her love for 'Vanderpump Rules', even revealing that the reality TV series was her "emotional support show" while juggling her roles in both 'Bridgerton' and 'Big Mood'.

"My brain was fried," Coughlan said in an interview, adding, "Learning the Bridgerton dialogue is not easy because it's not super naturalistic. It's very stylized. Then Big Mood is incredibly colloquial, and it's how one of my best friends wrote that show. So it's how we speak," as per E! News.

She went on to explain that the intense travelling and constant wig-wearing for Bridgerton left her mentally exhausted, and the heavy emotional storylines of 'Big Mood' didn't offer her the mental rest she needed.

"The only thing that I could watch when I came home in the evening was Vanderpump Rules," she said, adding, "There were 10 seasons there and I knew there was this huge scandal at the end. I was in. It was the perfect show. It's a perfect reality show. It's great." This revelation came long before the explosive Sandoval drama that captivated the 'Vanderpump Rules' audience. However, the future of the show has since been marked by significant changes.

With the conclusion of season 11, which aired in the wake of the shocking cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, and Ariana Madix, Bravo announced that the newest season will feature an entirely new cast, which has left many fans questioning how the dynamic will shift. While many fans have expressed concerns about the change in cast, 'Vanderpump Rules' creator Lisa Vanderpump assured viewers that the upcoming season will bring fresh energy to the beloved reality series.

Speaking to E! News in December, Lisa said, "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it. Not gonna try and compete with the old Vanderpump Rules. It's just gonna be totally different there. Still, we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Although Lisa described her time filming with the original cast members as "wonderful," she acknowledged that it was time for a change, adding, "Stories were kind of closing up a little bit," she explained. "I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now," she said, as per E! News.