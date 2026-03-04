'Bridgerton' season five to focus on hunt for new Lady Whistledown: Jess Brownell

The show's fourth chapter, which arrived on Netflix in two parts, saw Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) retire as the mysterious scribe midway through the season and later a new Lady Whistledown step up in the explosive finale, leaving everyone including Penelope shocked.

Brownell said veteran actor Julie Andrews, who has voiced the character throughout the series, will return for season five but has subtly altered her performance to signal the change in authorship.

"It is definitely something we can tease for season five... We have a whole new Whistledown," Brownell told PTI in an interview.