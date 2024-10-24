‘Breakfast will deal with our lost identity over the years’, says filmmaker Gandhi Krishna

CHENNAI: Director Gandhi Krishna has made a comeback, 15 years after Ananda Thandavam. Before we could talk about his upcoming film Breakfast, we ask him the reason behind going on a hiatus, he says, “A creator has the liberty to immerse himself in reading or writing as long as he wants to. I have been spending my time with books and pens after my last venture. So, it really didn’t feel like a huge break to me,” the Chellame filmmaker told DT Next.

Talking about his upcoming film Breakfast, Gandhi Krishna said that the film will be a rom-com that revolves around technological advancements. “There were landlines once, and then pagers. Then came basic cell phones for which people have to book in advance and wait for a year. Moreover, we are largely influenced by the Western culture and have lost our identity as Tamils. Breakfast will be a film that will be a light take on this topic,” he added.

GV Prakash has composed the film’s music with lyrics by Vairamuthu while MB Paneerselvam has operated the camera for talkie portions while Sakthivel has shot for songs in Europe. “There are four lead characters. Raanav and Krithik are making their debuts as male leads. Rosmin plays the female lead and is an amazing talent to work with. Amitha plays another heroine,” said Gandhi. The makers are aiming for a release in December or January.