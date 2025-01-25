Bradley Whitford to be seen in 'The Diplomat' season 3

LOS ANGELES: Actor Bradley Whitford is all set to be seen in third season of the series "The Diplomat". As per Variety, Whitford will appear in the upcoming third season of the Netflix political drama as the husband to fellow 'West Wing' star Allison Janney's character, Vice President Grace Penn.

In the conclusion of Season 2 of "The Diplomat," President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) dies in an 'unexpected' manner, meaning Penn is now the US President, making her husband the First Gentleman.

The fans of "West Wing" will be thrilled to see Janney and Whitford together again, with the pair having starred in the aforementioned NBC political drama across its seven-season run, as per Variety.

Janney played Press Secretary CJ Cregg, while Whitford played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman. Whitford won one of his three Emmy Awards for his work on "The West Wing," while he won the other two for "Transparent" at Amazon and "The Handmaid's Tale" at Hulu.

His other TV credits include "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Valley of the Boom," and, most recently, "The Madness." In film, he is known for roles in features like "Get Out," "Tick, Tick... Boom!," and "Saving Mr. Banks." He is repped by Gersh, Greenlight Management, and Peikoff Mahan.

"The Diplomat" was renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere. Season 3 is currently in production. Keri Russell leads the cast with Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh also starring. In addition to creating the series, Deborah Cahn serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Russell executive produces in addition to starring. Janice Williams and Alex Graves also executive produce, as reported by Variety.