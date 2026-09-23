Cinema

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The cast also includes Peter Weller, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.
Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth
Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth
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CHENNAI: Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth in the trailer of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the upcoming film directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino.

Set in 1977, eight years after the events of Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the film finds Booth in a very different Hollywood. No longer working as a stunt double, he has become a Hollywood “studio fixer”, taking on off-the-books jobs that bring him into a world of crime, blackmail and violence. The trailer opens with Booth creating chaos at a Beverly Hills cinema before plunging into a series of mud-wrestling bouts, murder, car chases and confrontations. When Elizabeth Debicki’s character asks him about his years working with television star Rick Dalton, Cliff offers a typically blunt explanation for their professional split: Dalton had become too heavy for him to double. The film marks Brad's return to the role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The cast also includes Peter Weller, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth willr release worldwide from November 25, before arriving on Netflix on December 23.

Actor Brad Pitt
Cliff Booth
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