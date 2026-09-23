Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Set in 1977, eight years after the events of Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the film finds Booth in a very different Hollywood. No longer working as a stunt double, he has become a Hollywood “studio fixer”, taking on off-the-books jobs that bring him into a world of crime, blackmail and violence. The trailer opens with Booth creating chaos at a Beverly Hills cinema before plunging into a series of mud-wrestling bouts, murder, car chases and confrontations. When Elizabeth Debicki’s character asks him about his years working with television star Rick Dalton, Cliff offers a typically blunt explanation for their professional split: Dalton had become too heavy for him to double. The film marks Brad's return to the role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The cast also includes Peter Weller, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth willr release worldwide from November 25, before arriving on Netflix on December 23.