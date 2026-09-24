Brad Pitt heaps praise on ‘Heart of the Beast’ canine co-star Uber: He was really good

The filmmakers launched a New Zealand-wide casting call, where the film was being shot, to find the noble canine who is the heart of the film.

Animal trainer Andrew Simpson, who worked on Heart of the Beast, searched too. He ultimately selected four dogs to play Odin.The dogs had to be prepared for a film packed with action, challenging locations and demanding sequences alongside Brad Pitt.

“All of these dogs had been sitting on somebody’s couch watching TV and eating treats when we found them,” says Simpson.

“We spent the first week of the five we trained them just getting to know them and understand their quirks. This movie is action from beginning to end, and every scene had its own challenges for us. Luckily, David (Ayer, director) was open to understanding how to get the best out of the animals.”