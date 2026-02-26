Both 'Industry' and 'Game of Thrones' full of pretty horrific people: Kit Harington

"I think that certainly with the 'Game of Thrones' comparison, (they're) full of pretty horrific people. They're both HBO shows and I think HBO revels in investigating very difficult, troubled, pretty sadistic characters... That would be the main similarity. Other than that I can't see many," Harington said in an international roundtable interview.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, "Industry" follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.

Since its debut, the British-American series has earned critical acclaim for its unflinching exploration of how power, money and ego shape personal and professional relationships as well as the cutthroat corporate environment.