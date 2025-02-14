BookMyShow Foundation unveils BookAChange; pledges 500 music scholarships

CHENNAI: BookMyShow Foundation has launched BookAChange to enrich lives of underprivileged talent through the transformative power of music and performance arts.

Originally launched as BookASmile in 2014 by BookMyShow, the initiative has now evolved into BookAChange, with a renewed vision to democratise access to music and the performing arts, for individuals and communities from marginalised backgrounds. At the core of BookAChange lies a powerful pledge towards inspiring and nurturing future pioneers in music and performing arts. Beyond just music and performance skills, BookAChange encourages holistic development, fostering emotional, social and intellectual growth in its beneficiaries. This approach aims to instil qualities such as responsibility, self-esteem, empathy, purpose and resilience, creating well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark on the world.

BookAChange is excited to introduce its new music scholarship program, pledging 500 music scholarships, aimed at empowering talented individuals from underprivileged backgrounds across India. BookAChange Music Scholarships will support students and street artists pursuing education in music and the business of music at accredited institutions. This includes, but is not limited to music education in fields such as Instrumental, Vocals, Audio Production, Business of Music, and Song-writing. BookAChange will offer financial assistance to students from marginalised backgrounds.

Seamlessly integrated with the BookMyShow platform, BookAChange harnesses the collective spirit of millions of entertainment enthusiasts to drive meaningful change. With each ticket purchase, starting from donating just Re 1, consumers are invited to be a part of something bigger - fueling a movement that touches lives through music. Direct contributions, beyond these micro-donations, are also welcome.

Speaking about the launch of BookAChange, Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookAChange, said, “BookAChange marks the beginning of a new chapter where our commitment to making a difference through the arts deepens and expands. With BookAChange, we aim to amplify our impact by nurturing dreams, bridging gaps and creating inclusive access where everyone has the chance to flourish. We want to democratise access to music and the performing arts, empower marginalised individuals and communities and inspire the next generation of industry trailblazers. Our journey ahead is not just about the arts; it’s about inspiration, collaboration and a relentless pursuit of a brighter world for all.”