Bobby Deol praises Alia Bhatt's dedication in spy thriller 'Alpha'

"I'm very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did 'Animal', and now with Alia, I have now done 'Alpha'. I had the best time working with both of them," Bobby said in a statement.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, 'Alpha' stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also featuring in pivotal parts.

Calling Alpha a refreshing project, he added, "It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like 'Alpha', featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like 'Alpha' a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres."