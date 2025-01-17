'Blue Velvet', 'The Elephant Man' director David Lynch passes away at 78

WASHINGTON: David Lynch, an American writer-director known for his surrealistic vision in films like 'Blue Velvet' and 'Mulholland Drive' passed away at the age of 78.

The filmmaker's family announced the passing of the director through a Facebook post on Thursday, reported Variety.

Lynch revealed in 2024 that he was diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would likely not be able to leave his house to direct any longer. His family announced his death in a Facebook post, writing, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole.' It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way." as quoted by Variety.

David Lynch was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana.

His father was a research scientist for the Department of Agriculture, and his peripatetic family lived in the plains states, the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast before settling in Alexandria, Virginia, where Lynch attended high school, reported Variety.

Lynch is a four-time Oscar nominee and received an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2020.

This American filmmaker was known to produce a perfect blend of horror, film noir and classical European surrealism in his critical-acclaimed films like 'Blue Velvet', 'Lost Highway', 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Twin Peaks' TV show.

Lynch gained fame in Hollywood with his directorial debut 'Eraserhead' in 1977. This black-and-white film starred Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart and Jeanne Bates in the lead roles. His unapologetic filming style quickly grabbed the attention of producers in Hollywood.

Noting his skills, Mel Brooks production gave an opportunity to David to write and direct 'The Elephant Man.' The film was an immediate success at the box office. It also captured eight Academy Award nominations, including Lynch's first for best director. Lynch brought his style to the small screen with 'Twin Peaks.'

The series starred Kyle McLachlan as eccentric FBI agent Dale Cooper supported by the cast of Michael Ontkean, Dana Ashbrook, Richard Beymer, Lara Flynn Boyle and others.

In addition to his honorary Oscar, Lynch's one-of-a-kind career was acknowledged by a special award at the 2007 Independent Spirit Awards and a Golden Lion at the 2006 Venice Film Festival.

Lynch was married four times. He is survived by two daughters and two sons.