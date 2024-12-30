Bloodline to release on January 24

CHENNAI: Set against the backdrop of Kerala’s lush forests, Bloodline is an Indo-British film on a gripping emotional journey of guilt, redemption, and justice. The film is all set to release in India in English, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on January 24.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The story revolves around Bella, a determined police officer from Sydney, travels to the forests of southern India in search of her missing sister, only to uncover a dark family secret tied to an ancient curse. With the help of martial artiste Lee, she confronts Adharva, a ruthless master who lured her sister to her death. Bella is forced to choose between justice and vengeance in a high-stakes battle for her family’s legacy.

Bloodline features Adrianna Edwards, Suanne Braun, Abbas Alizada, Jojo George, and Hannah Minnock in key roles. Co-director and co-writer Jojo says, “Bloodline blends Indian mythology and traditions into a cinematic experience that appeals to a global audience. The supernatural elements were handled with restraint, enhancing the suspense without overwhelming the story. Our focus was on using the atmosphere to suggest unseen forces that shape human choices while keeping the narrative grounded in the protagonist’s deep human struggle.”

The film is produced by Temple Productions and The Bashford Twins.