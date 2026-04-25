Blast is woven around intriguing elements: Dir Subash K Raj

We had earlier reported that veteran actor Arjun Sarja will be joining with debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, who worked as an assistant to Pradeep Ranganathan, for an entertainer that will be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. The film is swamped with an ensemble cast of Abhirami and Preithy Mukundhan, John Kokken, Dileepan, Pawan, Arjun Chidambaram, and Vivek Prasanna.
Talking about Blast, Subash K Raj said, "This movie is an action entertainer that audiences from all walks of life can enjoy watching together as a family. The central theme of Blast revolves around the intriguing events that unfold between a loving family—comprising a mother, father, and daughter— and a ruthless gang bent solely on wreaking havoc. I consider it a tremendous opportunity that AGS has produced my debut film and that I have had the privilege of directing 'Action King' Arjun in it."
It is noteworthy that composer Ravi Basrur of the KGF franchise fame has composed music for this project. Arun Radhakrishnan has handled the cinematography.
Veeramani Ganesan helmed art direction, Phoenix Prabhu directed the stunt sequences, and Dinesh Manoharan has designed the costumes.
Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh for AGS Entertainment, directed by Subash K Raj, and starring Arjun, Abhirami and Preithy Mukundhan in lead roles, Blast is gearing up for worldwide theatrical release soon.