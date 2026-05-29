'Blast' director Subhash K Raj pens emotional note of gratitude ahead of film's release

Thanking the film's creative producers Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi, he wrote, "Thanks to Archana ma'am and Aishwarya ma'am, who always used to ask me, 'Subash, you are happy right?' Yeah, our movie is releasing tomorrow, and I'm saying this with a full heart, I'm completely happy, ma'am. Thank you for giving me this." He ended the note saying, "Thanks to Venkat sir. I feel like you are another important reason behind AGS's successful journey. Keep giving your 100 percent support to debutants, sir. And expecting your phone calls daily hereafter too, sir."

For the unaware, Blast is slated for release on May 28. The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. The makers had in February this year, announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped.