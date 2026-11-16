Black Gold film review: An interesting heist idea that loses its shine

The title refers to the commercial value of human hair, particularly the hair donated by devotees at temples across India. Until several decades ago, there was little use for the hair collected at temples, and it was often discarded or burnt. However, with the growth of the international fashion and beauty industries, the demand for natural hair used in wigs and extensions has increased considerably. Temples now auction the hair donated by devotees, with buyers from different parts of the world participating in the trade. This relatively unfamiliar subject provides an interesting backdrop for the film. There is a unique rap-backed sequence in Black Gold that details how buyers from across the world participate in online auctions, bidding crores of rupees for hair collected at temples.

The first half of Black Gold is crisp and neatly paced, with the director efficiently establishing the two rival gangs, the protagonist’s family and the woman he loves. The conflict he faces with his love interest’s family also adds an emotional dimension to the narrative. How these different characters and their worlds converge forms the crux of the film.