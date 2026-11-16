Black Gold film review: An interesting heist idea that loses its shine
Black Gold film review(2.5 / 5)
CHENNAI: Directed by Dheeran Arunkumar, Black Gold is an ambitious attempt to explore the lesser-known business of human hair trading through the familiar format of a heist thriller. The film revolves around a truck carrying a consignment of hair, which is hijacked by an unidentified gang while in transit. Vetri plays the protagonist, whose father (Livingston) is the truck driver. As the police and two rival gangs begin searching for the missing consignment, the protagonist sets out to find his father and uncover the mystery behind the heist.
The title refers to the commercial value of human hair, particularly the hair donated by devotees at temples across India. Until several decades ago, there was little use for the hair collected at temples, and it was often discarded or burnt. However, with the growth of the international fashion and beauty industries, the demand for natural hair used in wigs and extensions has increased considerably. Temples now auction the hair donated by devotees, with buyers from different parts of the world participating in the trade. This relatively unfamiliar subject provides an interesting backdrop for the film. There is a unique rap-backed sequence in Black Gold that details how buyers from across the world participate in online auctions, bidding crores of rupees for hair collected at temples.
The first half of Black Gold is crisp and neatly paced, with the director efficiently establishing the two rival gangs, the protagonist’s family and the woman he loves. The conflict he faces with his love interest’s family also adds an emotional dimension to the narrative. How these different characters and their worlds converge forms the crux of the film.
But the film loses much of its momentum in the second half, with the director struggling to bring the various narrative threads together. The backstory of the gang behind the container heist is not convincingly written, while the parallel police investigation also feels amateurish. The two rival gangs, whose introduction in the first half sets up expectations of a major confrontation, ultimately turn out to be a narrative misfire. Their purpose in the story remains unclear, and even the killing of one of the gang leaders does little to advance the plot. While the director attempts to keep the audience guessing about who is behind the heist and why it was carried out, the eventual revelation makes much of the earlier setup seem redundant.
Coming to the cast, Livingston, who plays Vetri’s father, delivers one of the film’s better performances. The veteran actor handles both the emotional and family-oriented portions with ease. The actors portraying the brutal gang of killers also deserve appreciation for their work. The film’s producer, Moorthy Munusamy, does a convincing job as a corrupt police officer. Abhirami Venkatachalam, who plays another police officer, also delivers a good performance, particularly in her body language, which captures the mannerisms of women police officers. Aroul D Shankar and A Venkatesh, who play the leaders of the rival gangs, bring the required intensity to their characters.
Film: Black Gold Director: Dheeran Arunkumar Cast: Vetri, Priyalaya, Livingston, Abhirami Venkatachalam, A Venkatesh and Aroul D Shankar Synopsis: A truck carrying a valuable consignment of temple hair is hijacked in transit, setting off a search involving rival gangs, the police and a man desperate to find his missing father. Rating: 2.5/5
However, Vetri, who shoulders the responsibility of carrying Black Gold, falls short. His rather monotonous facial expressions, which have become familiar across his films, work against a character that demands emotional range. His dialogue delivery also needs considerable improvement, especially in high-intensity sequences. Priyalaya, on the other hand, gives a decent performance as his love interest, and is particularly effective in emotional scenes.
On the whole, Black Gold is an ambitious attempt to introduce audiences to a lesser-known trade. Dheeran Arunkumar sets up the subject effectively in the first half, but the narrative loses steam as it develops and fails to reach a satisfying conclusion. Despite revolving around the hair trade, the film does little beyond explaining its commercial value and the methods used to steal it. There is not much exploration of the trade itself or the larger ecosystem surrounding it. Eventually, the hair consignment becomes just another rare commodity in a conventional heist thriller. With a stronger second half, better character development and a convincing performance from its lead actor, Black Gold could have been a much more engaging film.