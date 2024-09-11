"Bit nervous but I am very excited": Siddhant Chaturvedi on hosting IIFA Rocks 2024

NEW DELHI: September is extra special for actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as he is eagerly waiting to captive audience with his action avatar in the upcoming film 'Yudhra' and is all set to take on the role of a host at IIFA 2024 for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee are going to showcase their hosting skills in Abu Dhabi soon. Siddhant will host IIFA Rocks along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI, Siddhant shared his excitement, saying he is a bit nervous but also excited. "I am feeling a little bit nervous but I am very excited. On 20th September, you will see me in action avatar. It's a big-scale film. It's going to be a lot of fun.

We've made a great film. And then after that is the celebration in Abu Dhabi. And I think I'm going to enjoy myself to the fullest. And I'm sure the audience will also enjoy it a lot. And we'll make an atmosphere," she said.

"So that's what my intention is, to just go there and have fun. And I think I'm glad that I got this opportunity to host IIFA and this is the first time also I'm coming to IIFA because I was supposed to come three-four years back for Gully Boy. I had won an award but that time sadly the pandemic was going on so I couldn't, so the award came home. So this is the first time I'm going to step on that stage and I'm going to step on the stage as a host," Sidhant added.

Like every admirer of Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Banerjee is also excited to work with King Khan.

Sharing his feelings, Abhishek said he feels lucky to share the stage with the 'Baadshah of Bollywood.' "I'm just a fan who is like...I feel so lucky that I'm going to share the stage with him. I feel so lucky that I'm going to work with him. Because meeting, getting together, all this happens, but working is a big thing. So I'm just happy that I'm finally going to be working with him," he said.

The 'Pataal Lok' actor further said he only wants to celebrate himself, the industry and the entire audience.

On hosting IIFA Rocks, Abhishek added, "I think no one can crack a joke like this that can hurt someone personally. But I think humour is something that should be taken as humour. You know, no matter what. I mean, I think this is the amazing thing. We shouldn't take ourselves seriously. When we are on stage and the people sitting down, we shouldn't take them seriously. Because it's not really a serious atmosphere."

"It's for celebrating our industry, the hard work everybody puts in. So if we can just celebrate that day, I think that's my goal. I'm not looking to do something different or special. I just want to celebrate myself, this industry and the entire audience, which has given us so much love, both the national and international audience will be there, so I'm very excited," he added.

The IIFA Awards 2024, to be held from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, promises a weekend filled with glitz and glamour. This year's hosts include the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal.

The awards night will feature performances by Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Additionally, the "IIFA Rocks" segment on September 29 will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, featuring performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.



