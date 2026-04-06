Birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna appears in a gritty, fierce avatar in ‘Mysaa’ poster

Rashmika Mandanna impresses the audiences with a fierce, raw, and completely new avatar, while the powerful background score in the post further elevates the impact. ‘Mysaa’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, starring pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Known for her versatility and magnetic screen presence, Rashmika has consistently surprised audiences with her performances, and Mysaa looks no different. The film is expected to showcase her in a fierce, commanding role that could redefine her on-screen image. Packed with high-energy action and amplified by Jakes Bejoy’s music, ‘Mysaa’ promises a thrilling cinematic ride, firmly positioning itself as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story, and Rashmika’s unforgettable performance. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna and her husband Vijay Deverakonda wrapped up a crucial schedule of their upcoming film 'Ranabaali’ at Rayalaseema. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It also released a video that showed the actors being accorded a warm welcome in the region.