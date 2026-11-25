CHENNAI: A biopic on philanthropist C Kandasamy Naidu, who dedicated a significant portion of his wealth to promoting education, was launched with a pooja ceremony at CKN College in Anna Nagar, Chennai. Produced by Deepa Shivaji under the banner of Arowana Pictures Pvt Ltd, the film will feature her son Sathya Shivaji in the lead role, portraying Kandasamy Naidu. Written and directed by Naga KMI, the film is set to go on floors soon.
The pooja ceremony was attended by producer Kamalakkannan, former MLA Sathya Narayanan, actors Priyanka Robo Shankar, Sonia and Bose Venkat, along with members of the Kandasamy Naidu family.
Born in Chengalpattu in 1885, Kandasamy Naidu began his career as a labourer at a brick kiln in Chennai. He later worked as a mason before establishing his own brick kiln business and building considerable wealth through hard work. Having missed out on formal education during his childhood, he recognised its importance and dedicated much of his life to ensuring that others had access to learning opportunities. He collaborated with Pachaiyappa’s Trust and contributed a portion of his wealth towards educational initiatives. His legacy includes the establishment of a men’s college in Anna Nagar, Chennai, and a women’s college in Cuddalore during the 1967-68 academic year.
The film will also explore the role of his wife Chellammal in supporting his journey and his contributions to society. The makers plan to first document his life through a documentary before developing it into a full-length feature film.
The technical crew comprises Babu K Selvarajan as cinematographer, Jose Franklin as music composer, VM Santhosh as editor, A Satheeshkumar as sound designer, Absolute Frames handling visual effects and Saran as art director. Further details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.