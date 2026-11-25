The pooja ceremony was attended by producer Kamalakkannan, former MLA Sathya Narayanan, actors Priyanka Robo Shankar, Sonia and Bose Venkat, along with members of the Kandasamy Naidu family.

Born in Chengalpattu in 1885, Kandasamy Naidu began his career as a labourer at a brick kiln in Chennai. He later worked as a mason before establishing his own brick kiln business and building considerable wealth through hard work. Having missed out on formal education during his childhood, he recognised its importance and dedicated much of his life to ensuring that others had access to learning opportunities. He collaborated with Pachaiyappa’s Trust and contributed a portion of his wealth towards educational initiatives. His legacy includes the establishment of a men’s college in Anna Nagar, Chennai, and a women’s college in Cuddalore during the 1967-68 academic year.