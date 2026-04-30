Billie Eilish reveals how dating made her believe in astrology

In an Ask Me Anything video interview with ELLE magazine, Eilish said: “Here’s the thing about astrology. That is real… is true. If somebody brought it up, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, please shut up.' I met a Gemini man and I dated … and then I believed in astrology.”

“Since then, no matter what, without a doubt, I can recognise a Gemini from a mile away."