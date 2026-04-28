‘Billa’ re-release trailer unveiled ahead of May 1 release

CHENNAI: The trailer for the re-release of Billa starring Ajith Kumar was unveiled by the makers on Monday ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release on May 1.
The film has been digitally remastered in 4K and will be re-released in more than 150 theatres across Tamil Nadu coinciding with Ajith Kumar’s birthday. The re-release is presented by MD P Antony Doss, with Sasikala Production overseeing the statewide release.
The film revolves around an underworld don named Billa and a lookalike who is brought in by the police to infiltrate a crime syndicate after the gangster’s death. The stylish action drama and Ajith Kumar’s dual-shaded performance received wide appreciation from audiences.
Though the film was a remake of Billa starring Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar’s performance and the film’s stylish treatment helped it gain a strong fan following.
Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the action thriller emerged as a major box-office success upon its original release. The film featured Nayanthara and Namitha in lead roles alongside Ajith Kumar.
Music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the songs and background score received wide appreciation.
The film won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for Ajith Kumar and also received recognition for its cinematography and technical aspects.
The film had earlier been re-released in 2021 and received a positive response from fans.