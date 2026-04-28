‘Billa’ re-release trailer unveiled ahead of May 1 release

The film has been digitally remastered in 4K and will be re-released in more than 150 theatres across Tamil Nadu coinciding with Ajith Kumar’s birthday. The re-release is presented by MD P Antony Doss, with Sasikala Production overseeing the statewide release.

The film revolves around an underworld don named Billa and a lookalike who is brought in by the police to infiltrate a crime syndicate after the gangster’s death. The stylish action drama and Ajith Kumar’s dual-shaded performance received wide appreciation from audiences.