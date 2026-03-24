Bill Cosby ordered to pay USD 19 million in 1972 sexual assault case

According to the complaint, the woman met Cosby in her 30s when she worked as a waitress at then-celebrity hotspot The Trident, where the entertainer was a regular. On one occasion, Cosby followed her back to her Mill Valley home and asked to escort her to his show at the Circle Star Theater.

After picking her up in a limo, Cosby "gave her a glass of wine, the lawsuit alleged. Once there, Motsinger said she felt sick and was given what she believed was an aspirin. She proceeded to drift in and out of consciousness before waking up at her house with all her clothes off except her underwear."