Biker transformed me as a person: Sharwanand

CHENNAI: Actor Sharwanand is gearing up for the release of his next film, Biker.
Talking about the film, he said, “Biker is my best film till now. This is the first Indian motocross film to be made. What I can promise you is that every Indian will be proud to say this is our Indian cinema. It is the most tough film to shoot. We shot sequences in Indonesia. A lot of accidents happened while we shot this film. We will be showing all that in a making video. It is not an easy sport to show or to act.”
The film is helmed by Abhilash Reddy. The actor added, “Biker is a turning point in my life. It changed me as a person. I had to lose 22 kilos for this film, to play an 18-year-old and a 30-year-old. It transformed my whole perspective of cinema making, about my life, health and body. This film is close to my heart.”
Backed by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapati, the film is slated to hit screens on April 3.