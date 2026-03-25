Biker transformed me as a person: Sharwanand

Talking about the film, he said, “Biker is my best film till now. This is the first Indian motocross film to be made. What I can promise you is that every Indian will be proud to say this is our Indian cinema. It is the most tough film to shoot. We shot sequences in Indonesia. A lot of accidents happened while we shot this film. We will be showing all that in a making video. It is not an easy sport to show or to act.”