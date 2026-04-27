Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ashu Reddy booked for alleged marriage fraud case

According to FIR, complainant Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy of Shaikpet alleged that Ashu Reddy promised to marry his son Y.V Dharmendra in 2018 and took money for cars, gold, and properties, including Rs 1.80 crore for a flat in Manikonda.

The complaint states she refused marriage twice, in July 2020 and July 2025, and tore blank cheques given during mediation with Tollywood actress Hema. Her parents and sister are also allegedly accused of involvement.

In a FIR,the complainant stated that his "son Y.V Dharmendra is a Software Engineer working in London. When his son was in India in 2018, he met Ashu Reddy through mutual friends. Reddy told his son that she was an actress and that she completed masters in USA. She also said that she had come to Hyderabad to work in films. Within two months of meeting him, in March 2018, she told his son that she loved him and that she would marry only him. His son clearly informed her about his earlier marriage, and that the divorce was in process. She told him that his past did not matter and continued the relationship. After his son accepted her proposal, she told his son that her H1B visa had an issue. She admitted to his son that she had completed her masters and was not interested in further pursuing education anymore."