Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 logo unveiled with ‘Carnivizha’ theme

CHENNAI: The logo and grand promo of the much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have been released, with the landmark season adopting a new ‘Carnivizha’ theme to mark the show's 10th anniversary.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the promo presents the 10th season as a 100-day festival, with colourful settings, celebrations and song sequences setting the tone for the new season.
The season, themed “Carnivizha” with the tagline “Paththandu Vazhthukal” ("Greetings for 10 years"), is expected to premiere on September 6, 2026.
The show will premiere on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.
The promo commemorates the show's 10-year journey and shows actor Vijay Sethupathi in a new avatar. Returning as the host for the third consecutive year, he is shown wearing shades against a festival backdrop.
The season will also feature a special pre-show format welcoming commoner contestants.