Bigg Boss Tamil fame actor Balaji Murugadoss livid as Narcotics officials search his home; actor seeks to know who complained against him

He then put out another tweet in which he said, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them a number of times they didn’t disclose. I’m up for blood test. But shame on your police department!"

He went on to add, "Fifteen police came to my house, all they found is three cats and one dog ! But I wanna know on what basis they came! There’s no search warrant since I’m clean I invited them home. But I need an explanation for this act of police."

In the video clip that Balaji Murugadoss posted, one of the officials is heard telling the actor not to record the proceedings on his mobile, saying, "If you record, even we will record."

Balaji Murugadoss is heard replying to him, "Please record. Sir, I am a clean person. Please go inside and check completely."

The official replies, "We have come only because we have got calls." To this, Balaji Murugadoss asks them,"Drugsaa? You can even take my blood test. Please come."