Big B says ‘inner voice’ key to navigating polluted information age

According to him, even when one believes they have reached an “oasis” of truth, it may turn out to be polluted, prompting yet another cycle of doubt and search.

He added: “... so you get to the oasis , to discover that the essence of its presence is polluted .. and swiftly the search for another is initiated …”

Reflecting on human instincts, he noted that while everyone possesses an ‘inner’ guide, most tend to rely on the ‘outer’ influences. While such external reliance may yield results, he warned that these outcomes too can be flawed or tainted.

“One is ever driven by the thoughts of the 'inner' .. each of us possess it, but generally go with the 'outer' .. It may bring results , but they too could be polluted ..!!! So you stop .. and wait .."