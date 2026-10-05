Big B recommended my name, Jaya ji was original choice: Shefali Shah on 'Waqt'

In the movie, she played Akshay Kumar's mother though she was younger than him in real life. Her casting raised eyebrows at the time and ended up affecting the kind of roles that came her way.

Shah has now looked back at this chapter in her debut book, “The Audacity of Being: A Sort-of Memoir”.

According to the 53-year-old actor, Vipul originally wanted veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for the role. Hema Malini was also considered, but the idea was eventually dropped as it felt too similar to the Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer "Baghban", which was released in 2003.

"The mother, Sumi, was the anchor of the story -- the silent strength between the father and the son. Vipul had originally wanted Jaya ji, but that did not work out. Hema Malini ji was another great choice, but it felt too much like a repeat of ‘Baghban’, a film that Amit ji and Hema ji had done only a while ago,” Shah wrote.