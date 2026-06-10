Bharathiraja (1942-2026): The man who lived life to the fullest

He liked his drinks in the evening as he watched the sunset by his farm. But nothing kept him away from cinema even when his health worsened. He was on a schedule break while shooting for Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam while he fell sick due to dehydration and was brought to a city hospital in a critical condition. He was on ventillator for a couple of days and took another few days to regain his consciousness. While his late son Manoj Bharathiraja was in tears looking at his father’s condition, Bharathiraja opened his eyes and the first words he spoke was ‘take me to the sets’. Despite several warnings, he was miraculously regained his full health and was shooting. “Cinema keeps me alive and nothing can stop me,” he told us with a pride in his eyes. You will stay alive forever with the cinema you have made and talents you have introduced.