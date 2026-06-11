Bharathiraja bids adieu to his Iniya Tamil Makkal

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Bharathiraja, who directed several blockbuster Tamil films and introduced numerous stars to the industry, passed away in Chennai early on Wednesday. He was 83.
A visionary who transformed the landscape of Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja moved filmmaking out of the confines of studios and into the heart of the countryside, introducing audiences to stories rooted in the culture and emotions of rural Tamil Nadu.
‘En Iniya Tamizh Makkale,’ an opening greeting coined by Bharathiraja in his films, became a popular currency among people of all walks of life, from politicians to public figures. The coinage is also widely used by Gen-Z in their social media contents.
His journey gained momentum through connections with noted composer GK Venkatesh, who helped Ilaiyaraaja enter the film industry and facilitated Bharathiraja’s entry as an assistant director under acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal.
Bharathiraja’s breakthrough came when producer SA Rajkannu heard a story titled ‘Mayilu’. Impressed by the narrative, Rajkannu decided to produce it under a new title, ‘16 Vayathinile.’
Released in 1977, the film starred Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Goundamani, Sathyajith and Gandhimathi, with music by Ilaiyaraaja. The film became a blockbuster and revolutionised Tamil cinema with its realistic portrayal of village life.
The success of ‘16 Vayathinile’ earned Bharathiraja the Tamil Nadu state award for best director and established him as one of Indian cinema’s most original voices.
The ‘16 Vayathinile’ marked a defining turning point in Tamil cinema, often described as an era of “before Bharathiraja and after Bharathiraja.” Through a remarkable career spanning more than four decades, he redefined cinematic storytelling and inspired generations of filmmakers, actors, writers and technicians.
Bharathiraja had a keen eye for talent and introduced or nurtured several artists who later became major names in the industry. Among them were K Bhagyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Radha, Revathi, Manivannan, Napoleon, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aruna, Vijayashanti, Usha, Goundamani, Karthik and Thyagarajan.
His passion for drama and storytelling began during his school years. Fascinated by plays, he started writing and staging dramas of his own. Before entering cinema, he worked as a health inspector, travelling across villages and preparing public health reports. During one such assignment in Pannaipuram, he met Ilaiyaraaja, Gangai Amaran and Bhaskar. The friendship forged there would later become one of the most enduring creative collaborations in Tamil cinema history.
Apart from directing, he also made a mark as an actor in films like Idhayam, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Kurangu Bommai, Kennedy Club, Namma Veettu Pillai, Eeswaran, Rocky, Maanaadu and Thiruchitrambalam. Bharathiraja suffered a major personal loss last year when his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away.