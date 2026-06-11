Bharathiraja bids adieu to his Iniya Tamil Makkal

A visionary who transformed the landscape of Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja moved filmmaking out of the confines of studios and into the heart of the countryside, introducing audiences to stories rooted in the culture and emotions of rural Tamil Nadu.

‘En Iniya Tamizh Makkale,’ an opening greeting coined by Bharathiraja in his films, became a popular currency among people of all walks of life, from politicians to public figures. The coinage is also widely used by Gen-Z in their social media contents.