Bharath-starrer Kalidas 2 to release on April 3

Released in 2019, Bharath’s Kalidas received huge praise for its racy pace. Now, the film’s second part, Kalidas 2, is in the making. On Sunday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on April 3.
The star cast includes Ajay Karthi, Bhavani Sre and Abarnathi in key roles. Veteran actor Sangeetha is making a comeback to the film industry with Kalidas 2. Helmed by Sri Senthil, the film is jointly produced by Five Star K Senthil and Dr N Yogeshwaran.
The first part of the franchise was an investigative thriller revolving around a family. The second part is expected to carry the legacy, with more action and thriller. Sam CS is composing the music, while Suresh Bala is the cinematographer. Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor.
Meanwhile, Bharath has Gods And Soldiers in the pipeline. Directed by Vijay Milton, Raj Tarun, Sunil and Aari also play key roles in the film.