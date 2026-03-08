Bharath-starrer Kalidas 2 to release on April 3

The star cast includes Ajay Karthi, Bhavani Sre and Abarnathi in key roles. Veteran actor Sangeetha is making a comeback to the film industry with Kalidas 2. Helmed by Sri Senthil, the film is jointly produced by Five Star K Senthil and Dr N Yogeshwaran.

The first part of the franchise was an investigative thriller revolving around a family. The second part is expected to carry the legacy, with more action and thriller. Sam CS is composing the music, while Suresh Bala is the cinematographer. Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor.