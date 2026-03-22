Bharath reflects on journey, says he continues to stay in cinema

“I haven’t gone anywhere; I haven’t left the film industry. I have been fighting my way up for the past 23 years and will continue to do so," a report by Daily Thanthi quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the challenges actors face in the industry, he noted that success and failure often determine how they are perceived. “If a film succeeds, you are celebrated. If it fails, people say you have lost your market. That is the reality,” he said, adding that 'Kalidas' had come as a strong support during a difficult phase in his career.