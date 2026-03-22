Bharath reflects on journey, says he continues to stay in cinema

CHENNAI: He has not stepped away from cinema and continues to remain active in the industry, said actor Bharath. He was speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film, Kalidas 2, in Chennai.
“I haven’t gone anywhere; I haven’t left the film industry. I have been fighting my way up for the past 23 years and will continue to do so," a report by Daily Thanthi quoted him as saying.
Speaking about the challenges actors face in the industry, he noted that success and failure often determine how they are perceived. “If a film succeeds, you are celebrated. If it fails, people say you have lost your market. That is the reality,” he said, adding that 'Kalidas' had come as a strong support during a difficult phase in his career.
The actor praised director Sri Senthil, saying he is sincere and someone actors can rely on. “When you find a good director, your path becomes clearer. Senthil is the kind of director for me,” he said.
Kalidas 2, directed by Sri Senthil, is set to release on April 10. The film stars Bharath alongside Ajay Karthik, with Prakash Raj, Bhavani Sre and Aparnathi in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Sam CS and it is produced by Sky Pictures.
The film is a sequel to Kalidas (2019), in which Bharath played a police officer and received positive reviews. The trailer of the sequel has already been released and has garnered attention online.
Bharath, who made his debut with Boys, went on to feature in films such as Kaadhal, Veyil, Palani and Emdan Magan, establishing himself in Tamil cinema.