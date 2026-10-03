Bhagyashrii Borse thanks Captain Smit Machchhar; calls him a real-life hero

Taking to her Instagram stories section to pen the appreciation post for the brave Indian pilot, who was instrumental in thwarting an attempt to crash the plane, Bhagyashrii Borse wrote, "Thank you, Captain Smit. The Real Life hero! Some heroes are silent, wearing their uniforms and simply doing their duty. But when the moment demands it, their invisible cape appears,revealing the true Indian hero within.India is proud of you sir."

For the unaware, Captain Smit Machchhar shot to limelight after a dramatic incident occurred on board Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board.

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured after his co-pilot, who intended to crash the plane, allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and other crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.