Bhagyashri Borse breaks down at 'Lenin' success meet; thanks fans for their constant motivation

Participating in the success meet of the film, which featured Akhil Akkineni and her in the lead, Bhagyashri said, "I am feeling very emotional today. So please forgive me, I am going to speak from my heart. I am going to talk in English. I want to start with talking about the person because of whom I am here today - my director Murli Kishore sir."

Addressing the director, she said, "If you didn't give me Bharti, I wouldn't be getting this appreciation today. If you hadn't given me the space and if you hadn't put me up there as Bharti, I wouldn't have gotten the appreciation that I have gotten today. So thank you so much, I will always be grateful to you sir."

She then thanked the film's hero, Akhil Akkineni. Bhagyashri said, "Coming to Akhil, I have seen you work really hard and even though I may not know your journey of these past 10 years, I know what it might feel like when things don't work out. I have seen you work so hard right beside me, I have seen you put blood, sweat, tears. I have not seen you sit even for a second, making sure everything was going right. So I think you deserve so much love, I told you that on tenth, love will be coming and it's come. You have arrived Akhil. So I am very excited. I don't know what our next script is going to be but I can't wait for it. I can't wait to act beside you because you are a performer."