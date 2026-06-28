Bhagyaraj's iconic film that broke stereotypes

Mundhaanai Mudichu

This is a film for generations. Another film where Bhagyaraj plays a school teacher and a story that avoided several stereotypes. Households of Tamil Nadu still follow the ‘murungakkai’ myth in the film with Bhagyaraj as the flag-bearer by increasing the sales of drumsticks after the film was released. He based the story on his friend who had lost his wife, and a woman who fell in love with him. Mundhaanai Mudichu was made at a budget of Rs 30 lakh and grossed Rs 6 crore at the box-office. One of the most iconic movie to be made in Tamil cinema.