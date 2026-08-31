‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ to arrive in Tamil on September 4

CHENNAI: The recently released Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has received a positive response from audiences, is now gearing up to entertain Tamil audiences.
The Tamil trailer of the film has been released and is already drawing attention. The Tamil version of the film is set to hit theatres on September 4.
Following the successful Tamil Nadu release of Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons, Primark Productions is set to bring another Malayalam hit, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, to Tamil audiences.
Directed by Girish AD, the film explores an unconventional relationship between a middle-aged man and a young college-going woman.
The trailer hints at the attraction between the two and the emotional complications arising from their age difference, while also touching upon society’s perception of their relationship.
Blending romance, humour and emotions, the film takes a different approach to the conventional love story.
Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju play the lead roles, with Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Srindaa, Meenakshi Raveendran and Bindu Panicker among the supporting cast.
Girish AD has co-written the story with Kiran Josy. Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran have produced the film under Bhavana Studios.
Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu and Akash Joseph Varghese have handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.