‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ to arrive in Tamil on September 4

The Tamil trailer of the film has been released and is already drawing attention. The Tamil version of the film is set to hit theatres on September 4.

Following the successful Tamil Nadu release of Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons, Primark Productions is set to bring another Malayalam hit, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, to Tamil audiences.

Directed by Girish AD, the film explores an unconventional relationship between a middle-aged man and a young college-going woman.