'Benz' shoot reaches halfway mark; Nivin Pauly, Ravi Mohan wrap portions

Nivin Pauly, Ravi Mohan complete filming

According to the report, the portions featuring Nivin Pauly and Ravi Mohan have been completed.

Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the antagonist Walter, a character that was introduced through a promo release earlier. The promo had sparked discussions among fans after revealing the actor in a dual-role appearance.

Ravi Mohan is also playing a key role in the film, and his scenes have now been wrapped up.