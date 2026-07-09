'Benz' shoot reaches halfway mark; Nivin Pauly, Ravi Mohan wrap portions

CHENNAI: The shoot of Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, has reportedly crossed the halfway mark, with around 50 per cent of the filming completed, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The film has generated considerable buzz since its announcement as it is being developed under filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).
According to the report, the portions featuring Nivin Pauly and Ravi Mohan have been completed.
Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the antagonist Walter, a character that was introduced through a promo release earlier. The promo had sparked discussions among fans after revealing the actor in a dual-role appearance.
Ravi Mohan is also playing a key role in the film, and his scenes have now been wrapped up.
With the supporting cast completing their schedules, the production will now focus on filming the major action sequences featuring Raghava Lawrence, the report added. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, best known for Remo, and is jointly produced by G Squad, Passion Studios, and The Route.
The music for Benz is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while Gautham George serves as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj handles the editing. With half of the production now complete, industry circles expect the makers to announce the film's teaser and release date in the coming months.