Benz: Nivin Pauly confirms LCU connection

CHENNAI: Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has confirmed that ‘Benz’ is connected to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), according to a Daily Thanthi report. The actor, who plays the antagonist in the Raghava Lawrence-starrer, has also hinted at the presence of familiar LCU characters while keeping the film's story under wraps.
Speaking in an interview, Nivin Pauly said he could not reveal details about the story but confirmed that the characters in ‘Benz’ belong to the LCU. He also mentioned that he is a fan of Dilli and Rolex and is looking forward to seeing the characters in the film. Nivin's comments have increased interest in how ‘Benz’ will connect with the existing LCU films. However, he has not confirmed whether Dilli or Rolex will make an appearance in the film.
Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, ‘Benz’ stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, while Nivin Pauly plays the antagonist as Walter. Ravi Mohan and Samyuktha are also part of the cast. The film is being produced under Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner. Lokesh has written the story, with Bakkiyaraj Kannan directing the project.
‘Benz’ is being developed as part of the LCU and marks an expansion of the interconnected universe beyond films directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to introduce its own set of characters while connecting with the established LCU world. Nivin's statement that all the characters belong to the same universe has added to curiosity about these connections.
The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is a term coined by fans to describe the interconnected world created through filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's films. The universe began with ‘Kaithi’, followed by ‘Vikram’ and ‘Leo’, with characters and references linking the films.
Karthi's Dilli from ‘Kaithi’ and Suriya's Rolex from ‘Vikram’ are among the notable characters in the universe. Lokesh is set to expand the franchise with projects including ‘Kaithi 2’ and ‘Rolex’. ‘Benz’, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, is the latest film to join the LCU.