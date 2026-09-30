Benz: Nivin Pauly confirms LCU connection

What is the Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is a term coined by fans to describe the interconnected world created through filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's films. The universe began with ‘Kaithi’, followed by ‘Vikram’ and ‘Leo’, with characters and references linking the films.

Karthi's Dilli from ‘Kaithi’ and Suriya's Rolex from ‘Vikram’ are among the notable characters in the universe. Lokesh is set to expand the franchise with projects including ‘Kaithi 2’ and ‘Rolex’. ‘Benz’, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, is the latest film to join the LCU.